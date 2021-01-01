Patty Jenkins reveals Rogue Squadron script is almost complete

Patty Jenkins says the 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' script is almost complete.



The 'Wonder Woman' director is helming the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie, which will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives and Patty says development is "going amazing".



She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s going amazing. I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful. I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re the next chapter of 'Star Wars', which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way."



Patty, 49, also admitted that collaborating with Lucasfilm is "an entirely different way of working" but said she has been given plenty of creative freedom to tell the story in her own way.



She explained: "There’s plenty of [consulting]. It’s an entirely different way of working. I’m on the phone with all of them and doing Zoom meetings with everybody involved in Star Wars all the time. I’m fairly free to do the story that we want to do, but you really need to know who’s done what, who’s doing what, where it goes and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It’s a whole other way of working that I’m getting up to speed on."



'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' is set to be released in 2023.