Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after contact with person with coronavirus

British royal Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating, after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, the mother-of-three is "not experiencing any symptoms", but will self-isolate in line with the government's coronavirus guidelines.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the royal representative said.

Catherine was last seen in public attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Friday, where she met staff and sat with former player Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in the doubles tournament.

The patron of Wimbledon hosts the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is now likely to miss the final of the men's and women's final at the weekend.

She had also been due to attend a service in celebration of the NHS's 73rd anniversary at London's St. Paul's Cathedral on Monday.

The Duchess's husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, contracted Covid-19 last year, as did his father Prince Charles.