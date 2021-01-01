Florence Pugh believes Zach Braff relationship bothers people because it's unexpected

Florence Pugh believes her relationship with Zach Braff bothers people because she's not dating "who they expected".



The 25-year-old British actress has been dating the former Scrubs star, who is 21 years her senior, since he directed her in his 2019 short film, In the Time it Takes to Get There, and they live together in Los Angeles.



In April last year, Florence received backlash for posting a birthday tribute to Zach on Instagram and she responded by making a video in which she scolded people for making negative comments about her love life.



In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, she speculated about why the age-gap relationship receives criticism.



"I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected," she said, prompting the interviewer to ask if she thinks the public would prefer her to be with somebody like her Little Women co-star Timothee Chalamet.



"Exactly. Exactly. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" she stated.



Opening up about the trolling she received last year, she said, "It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and s**t on it. That's so not my nature - to go and bully for the sake of bullying."



"It's such an odd thing that we've become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don't mind you not liking me, that's absolutely fine. In which case, don't follow me."