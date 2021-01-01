Kiefer Sutherland's garden gear stolen

24 star Kiefer Sutherland is in need of new gardening equipment after his gear was stolen from his Los Angeles property.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ landscapers had been taking care of the actor's yard last month when the thieves struck, making off with tools including a weed whacker and hedge trimmer, valued at over $1,500 (£1,000).

According to the gossip website, the suspects were caught on camera committing the theft - which occurred while Sutherland was at home, although police have yet to make any arrests in the case.