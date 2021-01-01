Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero on first anniversary of his death

Amanda Kloots has paid tribute to her Broadway star husband Nick Cordero on the first anniversary of his death.



The 41-year-old star lost his battle with Covid-19 on 5 July last year and on Monday, his widow made sure he was on everyone's minds.



"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," she wrote on Instagram. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love... What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear.



"I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do'... There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven...."



Amanda also shared a series of photos and videos of the late star to mark the anniversary, and said she was thankful to have so many good memories of her time with Nick to help her remain positive.



"We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I’ll have it forever," she said.



Since his death, Kloots has become a co-host on U.S. daytime show The View - and has received a lot of love and support from celebrity guests, who were fans of Cordero.



She's also mum to the couple's two-year-old son, Elvis.