Henry Golding worked with 'the best stunt performers' for Snake Eyes

Henry Golding worked with "some of the best stunt performers from around the world" to perfect his sword-fighting skills for 'Snake Eyes'.

The 34-year-old actor stars in the upcoming film, and he's revealed via Instagram how intensely he trained for the movie, posting a behind-the-scenes video of his pre-shoot preparations.

Henry - whose new film is a a spin-off from the 'G.I. Joe' movie franchise - captioned the action-packed video clip: "Drill it till you're raw @snakeeyesmovie We had some of the best stunt performers from around the world with us, teaching and sharing their wisdom. Thank you, what an experience [heart emoji] July 23rd baby!! See it in theatres (sic)"

Last month, Henry revealed he spent four hours a day learning swordplay for his role in 'Snake Eyes'.

The Hollywood star admitted that the sword-fighting scenes were the most challenging part of his role.

Asked how much work he put into his sword skills, Henry said: "Yeah, we were four hours a day, with the stunt team, all in the build-up to getting us on set, ready and prepared.

"Things change, as you know, when we get on set. Environments really dictate how much we're able to do from what we've learned in the studio in comparison to being on the edge of a car carrier, or standing on top of the building, in a rain sequence.

"So you have to be at a stage and capability of being able to change up on-the-go as quickly as possible and learn new choreography within five minutes. And thankfully, all of that two months of pre-training got us to that stage."