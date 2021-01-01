Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn have mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn shared a mini-Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion over America’s Independence Day holiday weekend.

The actresses, who have been close friends for over 16 years, posed for a sweet snap and Amber later posted the photo on social media.

"Life is short," she captioned it. "Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That's it. That's the post."

Amber and Blake met while working on Sisterhood with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel in 2005, and the foursome have been pals ever since.

"Those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since," Blake told People last year.

They reunited for a Sisterhood sequel in 2008 and have often talked about plans for a third film.