Scarlett Johansson pregnant – report

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant.

The actress, whose new movie Black Widow hits cinemas this weekend, is expecting her second child - her first with new husband Colin Jost, according to Page Six.

"Scarlett is pregnant, but has been keeping it very quiet," a source tells the outlet. "She has been keeping a very low profile. She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Instead, she has been carrying out promotional appearances via Zoom.

She was also absent from a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons, New York last Friday.

Scarlett is already a mum to six-year-old Rose, her daughter from her second marriage to Romain Dauriac.

She and the Weekend Update anchor tied the knot in October of 2020. This will be his first child.

The actress and her husband have yet to comment on the baby news.