Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's home vandalised

A man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalising Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Los Angeles mansion.

The married actors are currently having their property renovated, but a new paint job on the exterior of the building was destroyed on Monday after the suspect allegedly used orange paint to decorate the walls. He wrote his social media handles on the building and messages to the Modern Family beauty Vergara, who he believes is his mother.

According to TMZ, the man was still on site when police arrived and questioned him about his actions, which the perpetrator apparently revealed had just been completed.

The cost of the damage is reported to be over $100,000 (£72,000).

The stars were not present at the time, but Manganiello later appeared on the scene to talk to authorities, who took the suspect into custody.

Representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the incident.