Val Kilmer shares frustrations with throat cancer recovery in new documentary

Val Kilmer has shown the full extent of his throat cancer battle, using a voice box to speak during an emotional interview for his new documentary, Val.

During one chat, which features in the new trailer for the career retrospective, the former Batman star breaks down in tears over his health struggles.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer over five years ago, and underwent a tracheotomy. In the documentary, he shares his frustrations, explaining: "It's difficult to be understood."

His new film, which features home video footage he has shot since he was a kid, is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, ahead of its cinema release on 23 July.

Much of the narration was carried out by an actor, reading Kilmer's script.

He says: "I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and be understood, but I want to tell my story more than ever."

Kilmer reveals he was one of the first people in his social circle to own a video camera, capturing friends like Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon on film sets, and being reprimanded for not turning the device off.