Death threats prompt Britney Spears's conservator to demand 24/7 security

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.



In court last month, the singer testified she wants her 13-year-old conservatorship agreement to go away, insisting she wants her life back.



Britney claimed her conservators limited the time she could spend with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her sons, made her work when she didn't want to and even refused to let her remove a contraceptive device after she made it clear she wanted more children.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jodi has alleged she was targeted by Britney fans, who have threatened violence and death, after the conservatorship hearing was "illegally" broadcast online, and the singer's team have urged her to seek 24/7 security "to protect her from harm" until she can make necessary improvements to her home and office.



The court must approve the expenditure.



In the documents, Jodi makes it clear she is not the villain, explaining that although Britney is displeased with the current state of her conservatorship, she has personally asked Jodi to stay on as conservator.



Jodi has maintained she had no control over Britney's birth control and other personal issues, and indicated the singer's father, Jamie, makes all the decisions that have any links to her welfare and finances.



Jodi has asked local sheriff's deputies to add a patrol to her home, but really wants proper protection.



The filing reads: "It's in Ms. Spears's best interest if those around her are not placed in any danger...



"There are grave concerns regarding the safety of (Jodi) and counsel involved in this highly-publicized matter arising from a drastic increase of threats of violence and death since the June 23, 2021, unsealed status hearing."