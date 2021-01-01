Robert Downey Jr.'s father dies

Robert Downey Jr.’s father has died at the age of 85.



Actor/filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.’s wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers, confirmed the sad news to The New York Daily News on Wednesday.



Downey Sr. was behind the lens for cult films like Putney Swope and Greaser's Palace, while his acting credits include Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and To Live And Die in L.A.



He passed away in his sleep following a five-year battle with Parkinson's disease.



Paying tribute to his late father on Instagram, the Iron Man star called him "a true maverick filmmaker", who "remained remarkably optimistic throughout" his battle with Parkinson's.



Downey Jr. added: "According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years (sic). Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."