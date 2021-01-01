Megan Fox sick of comments about age difference

Megan Fox is upset people make such a big deal about her dating a younger man, reminding everyone she and Machine Gun Kelly would have been at high school together.

At 35, the actress is four years older than the rap-rocker, but she cannot comprehend why the couple's age difference has become such a big talking point.

"Granted, he’s lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19," Megan tells InStyle. "No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself.

"We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."

In fact Clooney's wife, Amal, is 17 years younger than the movie star.