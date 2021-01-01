Jamie Dornan wishes he'd been pursued by women as a young man

Jamie Dornan wishes he was pursued by women when he was single rather than chasing them like his iconic Fifty Shades of Grey character.

In his latest movie, Wild Mountain Thyme, Dornan plays a young man who has lived next door to a young woman, Rosemary, played by Emily Blunt, for many years without making a move on her.

Dornan has now revealed that he much prefers women making moves on him, as he's not confident like his most famous onscreen role, the Fifty Shades trilogy's sex-obsessed billionaire Christian Grey.

"I wish I was pursued by a woman like that (Rosemary) when I was younger," he said. "That would've been the perfect scenario for me when I was growing up because I'm not a confident person when it comes to talking to women. I never had it in me."

The Northern Irish actor, who has been happily married to his wife, composer Amelia Warner, for eight years, said that as a young man he was very different to Christian - a wealthy mogul who pursues a naive college student and introduces her to sadomasochism.

"I never chatted," the 39-year-old explained. "I was always amazed watching mates of mine go up to girls in bars and just talking to them. I'd see the girls laughing and I was always like, 'What are you saying to those women?' I definitely don't have any game at all."

Revealing how he found love with Amelia, he added: "When I met my wife, it all happened in a serendipitous way. Luckily, I didn't have to be aggressively pursuing and I wasn't aggressively pursued."

Dornan's upcoming projects include Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, and HBO Max's The Tourist.