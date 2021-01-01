Taika Waititi says Thor: Love and Thunder is his 'craziest' film

Taika Waititi thinks 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the "craziest" film of his career.

The 45-year-old filmmaker is writing and directing the upcoming Marvel movie, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect, admitting it "shouldn’t make sense".

Speaking to Empire, he explained: "I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done."

The acclaimed movie-maker - whose previous credits include 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Jojo Rabbit' - admitted that, in a lot of ways, the film isn't very logical.

He reflected: "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense.

"It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this."

Taika previously revealed that he watched a host of Marvel movies after being offered the chance to direct 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Asked if he had seen all of the Marvel films before joining the franchise, he shared: "I’d seen some of them. I’d seen some of those things. I hadn’t seen all of them.

"I’d enjoyed – very much enjoyed – 'The Avengers' movie, the first one. I had seen the second one by the time that Marvel got in touch with me. Yeah, I’d seen sort of a bunch of those things.

"I’d loved 'Iron Man', you know, with a passion. I thought that was the most fresh, cool thing, in terms of superhero movies, that I’d seen in a long time. So, yeah, I hadn’t seen everything."