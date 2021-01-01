Matt Damon all emotional as Cannes salutes his new film

Matt Damon was brought to tears at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night, as the audience for his new film Stillwater gave him and his cast mates a five minute standing ovation.

The Oscar winner was clearly overcome with emotion at the premiere of his movie after walking the carpet with co-stars Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, and Lilou Siauvaud, and director Tom McCarthy.

In the film, Damon plays a father who travels to France to help his estranged daughter escape a prison sentence for a murder he's convinced she didn't commit.

The film will be released in theatres in the U.S. on 30 July.