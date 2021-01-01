Heather Morris marks Naya Rivera death anniversary with new tattoo

Heather Morris has marked the first anniversary of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera's death by showing off a new tattoo – of the last mantra the late actress tweeted.

Rivera, who played Heather's cheerleader girlfriend on the hit show, passed away on 8 July, 2020 after drowning during a boating trip with her young son, and Morris has remembered her pal with an inked tribute.

"You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Heather wrote on social media. "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED (sic) A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl (sic)."

The post included a video of Heather having "tomorrow is not promised" tattooed on her arm.

Fans instantly recognised the quote as it came from one of Naya's final tweets: "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."