Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' to Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has denied speculation that he and ex-wife Megan Fox have been sending "petty digs" to one another.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who shares three children with Megan, recently posted a snap of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess on his Instagram page.

He wrote in the caption, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with."

In a since-deleted comment, Megan shared a purple heart emoji and replied: "Grateful for Sharna."

While many praised the actress, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, for being mature about her ex's new love, others suggested she was trying to be snide with the remark.

However, Brian denied the allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.

"For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," he insisted. "We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love."

Brian and Megan separated after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.