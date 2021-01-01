Bella Hadid makes new romance Instagram official

Bella Hadid has gone public with her latest romance by sharing a photo of herself kissing her new man in France.

The runway regular confirmed rumours linking her to art director Marc Kalman on Thursday as she included a blurry snap of the couple embracing while posting a slideshow of pictures from her travels to Europe, where she has been jetting between events for Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

She didn't comment directly on her relationship with Kalman, but hinted at her happiness as she captioned the Instagram shots, "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved."

Hadid, 24, and Kalman, who has created album artwork for rapper Travis Scott, were previously seen on a lunch date in New York City in early June, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

The relationship is thought to be Hadid's first since calling it quits with The Weeknd, following an on/off four-year romance which ended for good in 2019.

The R&B superstar has since been linked to Angelina Jolie after they were spotted enjoying dinner at the same Los Angeles restaurant last week.