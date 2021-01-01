Harry Hamlin 'can't complain' about daughter Amelia's relationship with Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin "can't really complain" about his daughter Amelia dating Scott Disick as he was once in a relationship with actress Ursula Andress.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 69-year-old actor opened up about his 20-year-old daughter's relationship with the 38-year-old reality star, and described the difference in their ages to be "odd" and the biggest "issue" he had with their romance.

"The issue that's most enduring is the age difference which to me is odd,” he said during a lunch date with his wife Lisa Rinna and other castmembers.

However, Harry admitted it would be hypocritical of him to judge Amelia and Scott, as dated Dr. No actress Ursula from 1979 to 1983, when the Bond Girl was 44 and he was 29.

In 1980, the couple welcomed son Dimitri, now 41, into the world.

Harry added: "I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dimitri. So, I can't really complain, right?"

Meanwhile, Lisa revealed she was shocked and "nervous" when she found out Amelia was officially dating Scott after she initially claimed they were "just friends".

"I guess a couple of days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach,” she said.

Erika Jayne then asked, “So there’s something to it?”, to which she replied: “Yes.”

Lisa has made no secret that she is disapproving of the couple's 18-year age gap.

“It’s a what the f**k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f**k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” she commented.

The 57-year-old insisted her husband was “calm about it", however, she was “a lot more nervous”.