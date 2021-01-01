Kiefer Sutherland to play Franklin D. Roosevelt in TV drama The First Lady

Kiefer Sutherland is heading back to the Oval Office after signing on to portray President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Showtime series The First Lady.

The actor, who portrayed reluctant U.S. leader Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor, will join Gillian Anderson in the anthology project, as reported by Deadline Hollywood. The X Files actress will play Roosevelt's wife, Eleanor.

The debut season of The First Lady will focus on Eleanor, as well as Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Viola Davis, who also executive produces, will portray Obama, while Michelle Pfeiffer is Ford in the upcoming series.

The First Lady was created by Aaron Cooley, the writer of 2018 mini series Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever, who will also executive produce and write several episodes. The show is directed by Bird Box's Susanne Bier.

Aaron Eckhart will portray President Gerald Ford, O-T Fagbenle will tackle President Barack Obama, and Dakota Fanning has been cast as Susan Elizabeth Ford in the series, which has no official air date so far.

Sutherland joins a long list of actors who have portrayed the 32nd President onscreen. Bill Murray, Kenneth Branagh, Ralph Bellamy, Jon Voight, and David Strathairn have also played Roosevelt, who ran the USA from 1933 until his death in 1945.