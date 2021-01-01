Sharon Stone laughs off RMR dating speculation

Sharon Stone has shot down reports suggesting she's dating 25-year-old rapper RMR.

The Basic Instinct star laughed and said "no" when asked if she is hooking up with the much younger entertainer.

As a TMZ cameraman followed her on Thursday, Sharon refused to say another word on the subject, but her 21-year-old son Roan Bronstein responded, "You couldn't have asked a funnier question."

The 63-year-old actress was photographed last month at a Los Angeles club with RMR, when she was wearing one of his trademark face masks, which led to the gossip.