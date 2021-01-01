Megan Fox wants to take Jennifer's Body to TV

Megan Fox would like to have another crack at film flop Jennifer's Body - on TV.



The actress still feels the 2009 cult classic should have reached a wider audience, but it was savaged by critics upon its release and only her true fans got to see the movie, in which she played Jennifer Check, a possessed high school cheerleader killing her male classmates.



In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Megan is convinced the film would be a hit - as a TV series.



"Jennifer's Body is iconic, and I love that movie," Fox told The Washington Post. "This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that."



Screenwriter Diablo Cody shared a similar sentiment in a 2018 interview with Vox. "The movie was marketed all wrong. They (producers) said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it'. And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls!'" she said.



Diablo felt frustrated that there was not an attempt to reach a female audience with the marketing - something that could be very easily encouraged if a TV series reboot was made of the film, which also featured Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody.