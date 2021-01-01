Megan Fox slams 'cruel people' bullying her son for wearing dresses

Megan Fox has slammed the "awful people" shaming her son for wearing dresses.

The Transformers star burst into tears during a recent interview with InStyle magazine, because she's sick of social media trolls who have targeted her eight-year-old son Noah for wearing girls' clothing once in a while - ever since she posted a photo to Instagram of him sporting an Elsa princess dress four years ago.

Calling out the "mean, awful people and cruel people" who have written terrible comments online, she added, "I don't want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses.'"

Back in 2019, Megan told U.S. TV show The Talk she had assured her boy he can "be confident no matter what anyone else says," though she noted the taunts really hurt his feelings.

"He stopped wearing dresses for a while," she added, explaining Noah told her "all the boys (at school) laughed when I came in" though the confident kid told his mother: "I don't care, I love dresses too much."

Megan also previously shared a TikTok video in which she revealed her oldest son is "obsessed" with her character in 2009 horror film Jennifer's Body and has even dressed up as the villainous Jennifer for Halloween.

And though the actress, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly, filed for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green, dad to her three children, last year, the former couple are in full agreement that their firstborn can wear whatever he chooses.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star told Hollywood Pipeline in 2017, "If he (Noah) wants to wear it, then he wears it. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him."