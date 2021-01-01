Matt Damon lost out on massive paycheck by turning down Avatar role

Matt Damon is still reeling after turning down the chance to make a fortune from Avatar.

The movie star has revealed director James Cameron offered him 10 per cent of the film's profits if he agreed to star, but he declined to appear in the project.

Speaking at a press conference for his movie Stillwater in Cannes, France on Friday, Damon said, "I was offered a little movie called Avatar. James Cameron offered me 10 per cent of it.

"I will go down in history... You will never meet an actor who turned down more money."

Deadline sources claim Damon turned down a potential $280 million (£201.4 million) payday, as Avatar - one of the biggest movies ever made - went on to earn $2.8 billion at the global box office.