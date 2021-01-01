Greta Gerwig confirmed to direct Margot Robbie's Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig will be directing Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The actress/director signed on to co-write the screenplay with her partner, Noah Baumbach, in 2019, and it was reported at the time she was considering stepping behind the camera for the project.

Now, Margot has confirmed Greta will helm the feature in a new interview with British Vogue, stating, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be', and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'"

Margot, who replaced Amy Schumer in the new take on the classic Mattel toy, previously warned fans her portrayal of Barbie would not present the doll as simply a cute blonde.

The I, Tonya star, who is also producing the film, told The Hollywood Reporter, "It will be something totally different... a little left of centre... Our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

The movie centres on Barbie being expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to expectations and is slated to begin production next year.