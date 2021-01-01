Jodie Turner-Smith victim of jewellery theft at Cannes

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was a victim of jewellery theft at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday.

Representatives for the star, who is at the festival promoting her new film After Yang, and the Cannes Police Department have yet to confirm the news, but on Sunday, the actress tweeted: "didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are...(sic)."

The actress was photographed on the red carpet last week wearing a Gucci gold necklace, bracelet and earrings from the Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery Collection and she is the face of the luxury line's new campaign.

The stolen items, which are not confirmed to be the Gucci pieces, are reportedly worth several "tens of thousands of euros”, a source told Page Six.

Local publication Nice-Matin reported the burglary, but did not name the victim. An investigation is underway.

It's not the first major jewel heist at the prestigious festival - in 2013, $1 million worth of Chopard jewels, which were to be worn on the red carpet by various stars, were stolen from the Novotel hotel.