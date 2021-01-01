Conor McGregor undergoes successful surgery after breaking leg during fight

Ultimate Fighting Champion Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery after breaking his leg during a fight on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Irishman was stretchered away from the action following the injury, which occurred at the end of the first round of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

He was taken to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and had a 3.5-hour operation on Sunday to have an intramedullary rod inserted in the tibia, as well as a small plate and screws attached to the fibula, according to TMZ sources.

Dr. Elattrache, the head of Sports Trauma at Cedars, was joined by trauma orthopaedic surgeon Milton Little to perform the operation, which went "very well", the insider added.

Following the surgery, Conor took to Twitter to reassure fans he's on the mend, writing: "Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch(es) and we build back! Let’s go! God bless."

The sports star is expected to be in hospital until at least Tuesday or Wednesday.