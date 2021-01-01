Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse towards England players following Euro defeat

Prince William is "sickened" by the racist abuse some England soccer players have been receiving since they were defeated by Italy at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The England soccer team fell at the last hurdle by losing on penalties following an evenly matched 1-1 draw with Italy in the final, and some have taken out their upset frustrations on those who missed in the shootout - Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka.

In response, the British royal, who is President of The Football Association (FA), issued a statement on Twitter calling for the "unacceptable" racist abuse to stop.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W," he tweeted from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's joint Twitter account.

William attended the crucial match at London's Wembley Stadium alongside his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George, as well as celebrities including David Beckham, Tom Cruise, and Kate Moss.

Officials at The FA also condemned the abuse in a statement, which read, "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences."

London's Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the "offensive" social media comments, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared in a statement, "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."