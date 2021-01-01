Tom Cruise FaceTimed England soccer team ahead of Euro 2020 final

Tom Cruise FaceTimed the England soccer team ahead of their Euro 2020 final defeat.

Cruise has been in the UK filming an upcoming Mission: Impossible instalment, and attended Sunday's final in London, which saw the hosts lose in a penalty shoot-out to Italy.

England captain Harry Kane revealed they had received a positive pre-game message from the 59-year-old actor on Friday.

Kane told BBC Radio5Live: "Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch. We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.

"We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films... he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him."

England manager Gareth Southgate missed Friday's call while watching Italy videos, but did reveal more details to The Independent.

"They were very fortunate. I don't know whether they're supposed to have had said this because they all had to sign a (non-disclosure) form," Southgate said.

"They had a preview of a film that's due out further down the line and they had Tom dial in to speak to them, which was, I would imagine, quite surreal."

It has not been disclosed which film it was, but Cruise's forthcoming movies include Top Gun: Maverick and the new Mission: Impossible films.