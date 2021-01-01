Family of murdered TikTok star demand apology from Wendy Williams

The family of murdered 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy have demanded an apology from TV host Wendy Williams.

The presenter addressed the killing of the social media star in the Hot Topic segment on a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Showing Swavy's picture, Wendy began by saying: "I have no idea who this is. Neither does one person in this building... He's a TikTok star, and he's got more followers than me: 2.5 million."

When a producer reminded her that she had more followers than Swavy on Instagram, Wendy continued: "Well, as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore. As far as TikTok, I don't use that at all. I don't know what that is, I don't want to be involved."

She then revealed Swavy's murder - with her blank method of delivery and the entire segment deemed insensitive and offensive by many viewers.

"Swavy is now dead. Ah, all those followers. Yeah, that's really tragic, only 19 years old," she said.

Now Swavy's mum Chanell Clark and older sibling Rahkim Clark have demanded an apology from Williams.

"Wendy has always been a messy person," Rahkim told TMZ." This is not just any other story, this is not a highlight, this is not a hot topic, this is our real life."

Trying to fight back the tears, Chanell opened up: "I'm so p**sed off, because you did him like that.

"I'm looking for an apology, I do want an apology."

Swavy, real name Matima Miller, was shot and killed in Delaware on 5 July.