Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel romance rumours by attending same concert

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have fuelled rumours of a potential romance after they both attended the same concert in Los Angeles at the weekend.



The Maleficent actress and Blinding Lights hitmaker were photographed, separately, at a private concert for Mustafa the Poet, just a couple of weeks after they were spotted enjoying a dinner date.



In images obtained by Instagram gossip outlet Deuxmoi, The Weeknd was pictured chatting with a group of friends at the show and Jolie is seen sitting with her children Zahara, 16, and 15-year-old Shiloh, reports Page Six.



The 46-year-old and Tesfaye, 31, were both seen at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month and - according to The Sun U.S. newspaper - they "spent hours" there before "leaving separately".



The singer has been embarking on an acting career since appearing in Adam Sandler's movie Uncut Gems.



And The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will next be seen in the new HBO series The Idol, which he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.



The show tells the story of a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner - who also happens to be a cult leader.