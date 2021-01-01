Jennifer Lopez developing original projects based on classic musicals

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to put her song and dance skills on full display after landing a deal to develop original projects based on classic musicals, including the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

The superstar and her Nuyorican Productions partners, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who is also her manager, have signed a deal with Skydance Television bosses, granting them access to Concord's catalogue of musicals.

The archives include the vast history of productions by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, the brains behind the hits Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, and South Pacific, to name a few.

The agreement has an option for J.Lo to star in at least one of the projects, and she is thrilled to introduce the Broadway staples to a whole new audience.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood," she shares in a press release. "We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television, adds, "Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse.

"Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first-century audience."

Officials at Skydance and Concord have already started work on one modern-day retelling – a TV series version of Oklahoma!.