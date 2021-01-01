Millie Bobby Brown fuels dating rumours with cosy photo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has sparked rumours suggesting she and Jon Bon Jovi's son are more than just friends by posting a cosy shot of the couple on social media.

The actress has been spending plenty of time with 19-year-old Jake Bongiovi of late, fuelling speculation she and Bon Jovi's kid are dating.

But Millie insisted he was just her "BFF" on Instagram earlier this month.

However, in her latest Instagram post, captioned "strawberry sundays", she cuddles up to Jake and adds the line "HAPPY WEEKEND".

Bongiovi also shared a photo of his and Brown's shoes to his Instagram story.