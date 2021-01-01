NEWS

Paris Hilton lands Netflix cooking show

Paris Hilton is set to front her own cooking show.

The DJ and socialite has signed on for a Netflix project, titled Cooking with Paris. In the show, she'll learn how to create some of her favourite dishes with the help of a few famous pals.

Cooking with Paris was inspired by Hilton's YouTube series, which went viral last year when she attempted to make lasagna.

It will premiere on Netflix on 4 August.

