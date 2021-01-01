Lea Seydoux misses star-studded The French Dispatch premiere at Cannes

French actress Lea Seydoux was forced to miss the premiere of her new film The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday after testing positive for COVID.

The Bond girl was expected to arrive for the launch of director Wes Anderson's quirky new movie on Friday, and when she was a no-show it was reported Lea was in the final stages of recovery from the coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution and adhering to festival guidelines, she chose not to travel from her home in Paris - and that meant she missed the star-studded premiere.

Anderson was at Cannes for the film launch, alongside castmates Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman - Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.

The launch of the comedy-drama was a big hit, picking up rave reviews from Cannes critics. It is due for general release in the United States in October.

It is not clear if Seydoux will miss Cannes altogether - she has another three films debuting at the festival.