Megan Fox 'went to hell' after taking ayahuasca in Costa Rica

Megan Fox "went to hell for eternity" when she took psychoactive tea ayahuasca while in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.



The Transformers actress revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night that they went into the middle of the jungle and spent three nights taking part in ceremonies involving the hallucinogenic brew.



"We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in, like, a proper setting, with indigenous people," she recalled to guest host Arsenio Hall. "We were in the middle of the jungle... So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience... But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 pm. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought.



"There was nothing glamourous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."



Fox and Kelly were joined by 20 other strangers and they all had to take lemongrass tea to induce vomiting in preparation for the night's ceremony.



Recounting her trip, she revealed, "Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night I went to hell for eternity. Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death... it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."