Scarlett Johansson found pandemic wedding to Colin Jost 'stressful'

Scarlett Johansson found her pandemic wedding to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost "a little stressful".

The October 2020 wedding was organised to comply with strict Covid-19 safeguards, and the Black Widow actress has revealed just how much they had to do to keep Jost's elderly family members safe.

"Obviously we wanted to take every precaution that we could," Johansson told Late Night With Seth Meyers. "We had the masks made that (said) 'Josts 2020' and everybody had to get tested 100,000 times."

She said the personalised face masks were "a weird party favor that could only happen now".

The scaled-down ceremony did not detract from the meaningful occasion for the actress or her husband.

"Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful, and we were so happy to see people that we hadn't seen in such a long time," she shared. "We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be."

Johansson was, however, left exasperated by the gifts they received from Jost's SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che - who insisted on delivering the presents to the couple's house long after the ceremony happened.

She said: "It's hilarious for them and then I get left with this giant junk I can't get rid of because it's, like, personalized. I have to figure out what to do with it. I hate it. I hate both of them right now."