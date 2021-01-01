Jason Sudeikis: 'I'll understand Olivia Wilde split better in a couple of years'

Jason Sudeikis is taking the time to understand his split from his ex-fiancee Olivia Wilde.

The former Saturday Night Live star confirmed the pair "split up in November 2020" after more than seven years together. They share two kids: seven-year-old Otis and Daisy, four.

Two months later, Wilde, 37, stepped out with Harry Styles, 27, who is starring in her next directing project Don't Worry Darling.

In an interview with GQ for its August issue, the Ted Lasso star said he hopes the end of their relationship will make more sense to him in the future.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he told the publication, adding, you "either learn from or make excuses about."

He continued: "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

A month after his ex Wilde and Styles were spotted out together, Sudeikis' rambling speech in a tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globes' virtual ceremony, where he won on best actor in a comedy for Ted Lasso, sparked questions over his mental state.

"I was neither high nor heartbroken," Sudeikis insisted. "So yeah, it came off like, 'This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'"

He further explained, "I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna f**king wear the f**king top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits, but it felt weird as s**t."

Last month Sudeikis unveiled his new romance with Ted Lasso co-star, British actress Keeley Hazell. The couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm around New York City.