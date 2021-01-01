Pose star Mj Rodriguez makes Emmy Awards history with Best Actress nod

Mj Rodriguez has made Emmy Awards history by becoming the first transgender star to land a Best Actress nomination.

The Pose regular will compete for the prize alongside Uzo Aduba, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Moss, and Jurnee Smollett.

Rodriguez is the third openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy - she follows Rain Valdez, who received an Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series nod for Razor Tongue in 2020, and Laverne Cox, who became the first-ever nominated openly transgender actor for her work in Orange Is the New Black.

Phylicia Rashad was also a big talking point as the nominations were released on Tuesday - she picked up her third consecutive Emmy nomination for This Is Us amid the controversy surrounding her support of convicted The Cosby Show castmate Bill Cosby.

She was heavily criticised for celebrating Cosby's release from prison last month after he served three years behind bars for sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Disney+ juggernaut The Mandalorian will go up against The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose, and This Is Us for the Best Drama Series prize, while Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, Pen15, and Ted Lasso will compete for the Best Comedy Series gong.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 19 September. Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host.

