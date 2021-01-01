Pose star Mj Rodriguez makes Emmy Awards history with Best Actress nod

- NEWS
Mj Rodriguez has made Emmy Awards history by becoming the first transgender star to land a Best Actress nomination.
The Pose regular will compete for the prize alongside Uzo Aduba, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Moss, and Jurnee Smollett.
Rodriguez is the third openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy - she follows Rain Valdez, who received an Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series nod for Razor Tongue in 2020, and Laverne Cox, who became the first-ever nominated openly transgender actor for her work in Orange Is the New Black.
Phylicia Rashad was also a big talking point as the nominations were released on Tuesday - she picked up her third consecutive Emmy nomination for This Is Us amid the controversy surrounding her support of convicted The Cosby Show castmate Bill Cosby.
She was heavily criticised for celebrating Cosby's release from prison last month after he served three years behind bars for sexual assault.
Meanwhile, Disney+ juggernaut The Mandalorian will go up against The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose, and This Is Us for the Best Drama Series prize, while Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, Pen15, and Ted Lasso will compete for the Best Comedy Series gong.
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 19 September. Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host.
The main list of nominations is:
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Ted Lasso
black-ish
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
Cobra Kai
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
William H. Macy, Shameless
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series:
The Queen's Gambit
Mare of Easttown
WandaVision
I May Destroy You
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie:
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie:
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie:
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Television Movie:
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank