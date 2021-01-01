Ashley Graham expecting baby number two

Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child.

The model debuted her growing baby bump in a maternity photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday, and in the accompanying caption, admitted the news had yet to fully sink in.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she wrote.

"I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

The baby will be a sibling for her 17-month-old son Isaac, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin.

Accordingly, the happy news quickly attracted the attention of the star's celebrity friends.

"Yayyyy congrats Mama," commented Hailey Bieber, while Helena Christensen posted, "Oh how wonderful beautiful mama and papa."

Meghan Trainor excitedly wrote, "AHHHHH I'M SCREAMING! CONGRATULATIONS MAMAAAA (sic)," and Lizzo added: "Shook! Congratulations Ashley!"

Ashley previously admitted the couple had started trying to expand its family earlier this year.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," the brunette beauty confessed to WSJ. Magazine in February. "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can (get pregnant) while I'm breastfeeding."

The couple wed in 2010.