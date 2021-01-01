Riley Keough missing her brother 'endlessly' on anniversary of his death

Actress Riley Keough is missing her brother "endlessly", a year after his death.

Benjamin Keough took his own life aged 27 on 12 July 2020, and on Monday, his heartbroken sister marked the first anniversary of the loss by sharing a series of childhood photographs of the siblings through the years on her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star also posted images of the pair with pals on her Instagram Story timeline, as well as tributes from mutual friends, and a screenshot of a birthday message Benjamin had previously written for her on his own account.

Riley has been open about her grief process with fans online, and recently admitted she regrets not giving her brother a real hug the last time they saw one another.

Sharing a throwback photo of the siblings on her Instagram Story earlier this month, the 32-year-old star wrote wrote: "A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you.

"I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I'd hugged you properly. I miss you every day."

Elvis Presley's granddaughter also admitted she was doing her best to live in the moment and be appreciative of all the good in her life, even though she still struggles through "hard days".

"I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognisant of when I'm doing that," she explained in an recent interview with InStyle.

"I'm just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that."