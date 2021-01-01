Millie Bobby Brown shoots down TikTok star's 'dishonest' relationship claims

Millie Bobby Brown's representatives have shut down a TikTok influencer's "dishonest" claims that he had a relationship with the teenage star.



Hunter 'Echo' Ecimovic, a 21-year-old social media influencer, brought attention to their alleged relationship by posting a now-deleted tweet which reportedly featured images of the two together. He also claimed on social media that he met the Stranger Things actress when she was 15, dated when she was 16 and they lived together for eight months, with him also hinting that they had sexual encounters.



In response to the allegations, Millie's team revealed they would be taking action against the TikTok star over the "offensive" comments.



"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," the message read, reports JustJared and E! News. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."



Hunter is yet to respond to the statement and his Instagram account has been deactivated.



Millie is now 17 and rumours suggest she's dating Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi.