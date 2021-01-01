Olivia Rodrigo lands White House meeting to promote Covid-19 vaccines among young adults

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is heading to the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and encourage young people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.



The Good 4 U hitmaker has been recruited to front a new government campaign to highlight the importance of getting the jab.



Just 41.6 per cent of those between the ages of 18 and 24 have been fully inoculated so far, according to data from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



As part of the push, Rodrigo will record public service announcement videos and post them to her social media accounts, and field questions from followers about the vaccine, reports the New York Post.



The teenage singer hinted at the White House collaboration via Instagram on Tuesday, as she commented on a post from Biden, who had shared a photo of himself during his youth.



"I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?" he captioned the image, prompting Rodrigo to reply: "I'm in! see you tomorrow at the white house (sic)."



In addition to Biden, Rodrigo will also sit down with the White House Covid-19 guru, Dr. Anthony Fauci.