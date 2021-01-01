Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman's divorce finalised

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman's divorce has been finalised.

A final, sealed motion was filed in the former couple's contested divorce case in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, with online court records showing that the case is now "disposed" - meaning that the divorce decree has been signed by a judge and is therefore closed.

Attorneys for Marchesa designer Chapman and Weinstein have yet to comment. The shamed movie mogul is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Chapman split from Weinstein in late 2017, after the father of her two kids was hit with a string of sexual misconduct allegations from women across the film industry - including employees and actresses.

He denied the allegations but was convicted on the charges of rape and sexual assault and sentenced last year.

Weinstein is also facing extradition to Los Angeles where he is facing 11 criminal charges relating to alleged assaults on five women.

Chapman started dating The Pianist star Adrien Brody in 2019, and the pair made their red carpet debut at New York's Tribeca Festival last month.