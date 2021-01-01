Nicolas Cage: 'Tiger King series is no longer relevant'

Nicolas Cage has "cleared the record" about his rumoured Amazon series exploring Tiger King's Joe Exotic, insisting the programme is "no longer relevant".



Earlier this year, it was reported that the Face/Off star would portray the big cat collector in a scripted show based on the hugely popular Netflix docu-series and the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Man Gone Wild, written by Leif Reigstad.



However, in an interview with Variety, Cage revealed that the planned programme had been scrapped.



“We should clear the record,” he stated. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together.



"They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”



The real Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. He recently asked former U.S. leader Donald Trump for an official pardon in his ongoing fight for freedom.