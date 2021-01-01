Mariska Hargitay's spirits lifted by Melissa McCarthy prank

Comedy star Melissa McCarthy helped to bring a smile to Mariska Hargitay's face by standing outside a Los Angeles fast food restaurant holding up a sign in support of the injured actress.

McCarthy decided to show some love to the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star while she recovers from surgery for her broken ankle.

The Bridesmaids funny woman shared a video of herself standing outside the Los Angeles food chain Wienerschnitzel, wearing a black face mask and baseball cap while brandishing a sign which read, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery!!!".

She captioned Tuesday's Instagram post, "If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best (thing) is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay".

Hargitay, who broke her ankle by tripping and falling in the rain on 2 July, reposted the clip of the stunt on her own social media page and admitted the prank had really lifted her spirits.

"Above and beyond," she wrote beside the footage. "Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for."

The cross-country support comes just in time for Hargitay, who sustained her latest injury just weeks after suffering a broken knee and hairline fracture in her other ankle during an incident in mid-May.