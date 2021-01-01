Meghan Markle polishing her 'Pearl' for Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex is returning to work to create and executive produce new animated series Pearl for Netflix.

Meghan Markle, who welcomed baby daughter Lilibet last month, announced she is producing a new children's show, Pearl, for Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a huge deal with bosses at the streaming giant last year to create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and shows for kids via their own company, Archewell Productions.

According to Deadline, Pearl is all about a lively 12-year-old girl who embarks on adventures fuelled by influential female historical figures.

The royal will executive produce the project with Elton John's husband, David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, and Emmy winners Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan. Amanda Rynda will be both showrunner and co-executive producer with Markle.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Meanwhile, Megan Casey, Netflix's Director of Original Animation, added, "An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way. We're excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate."

Pearl will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first animated production for Netflix. Casting details and an air date have not yet been announced.