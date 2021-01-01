Jason Sudeikis rallies for English soccer players at Ted Lasso premiere

Jason Sudeikis joins a parade of high-level support for the players with his 'Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo' shirt at the Ted Lasso premiere.

The SNL star sported a 'Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo' shirt at the premiere of the second season of his hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso.

The shirt alludes to English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka, who endured an onslaught of racist abuse last week after missing crucial penalties in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Sudeikis joins a crew of other high-profile support of the players, including Prince William, who spoke out against the abuse on social media – a rare move for the royal. The statement of support is fitting for the premiere, as Ted Lasso follows the story of an American who buys an English soccer team and has been praised for its warm-hearted nature.

Jason stepped out on the red carpet a day after the debut of his cover with GQ, where he discussed his split with actress Olivia Wilde. Speaking of the divorce, the actor said: "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it."