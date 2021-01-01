Joshua Jackson's mother-in-law 'walked out' of Dr. Death viewing party

Joshua Jackson's mother-in-law had to "walk out" while watching his new TV show Dr. Death, because it was just "too much".

The programme is based on the terrifying true story of Dallas, Texas neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was dubbed Dr. Death after a series of devastating surgeries, which left patients maimed or dead.

Joshua stars as the title character in the show, and admitted that the horrific tale was a bit much for wife Jodie Turner-Smith's mum.

“I watched it with Jodie and with my mother-in-law,” he told ET Canada. “Mother-in-law walked out at the end of the first surgery. Just could not… it was too much.”

“Jodie kind of watched the second half of the first episode like this…,” Joshua continued, covering his face with his hands. "And then the second episode was a little bit like this (peeking through her fingers), which I take to be a good thing.”

Dr. Death, which also stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, premiered on the Peacock network in the U.S. on Thursday.